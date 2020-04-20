All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1730 Townhall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
1730 Townhall Lane Available 06/01/20 MODERN TOWNHOME - SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY

PRE-LEASING THIS APARTMENT FOR JUNE, 2020
~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~

This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, Florida in Liberty Square off Oxalis. This home offers central heat/AC, a fenced yard and two parking spaces. Community pool, tennis courts, Club House. Colonial High School, Stonewall Jackson Middle School. Unit was recently renovated.

*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community requires additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*

Review our processes. This property won't last. Apply today and get the process started.

QUESTIONS: Please review Tenant Overview Page before making application at: https://myebmanager.com/overview

PET & ANIMAL POLICY:
All animals must be submitted through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Q1XSz05SeKeO

IMPORTANT: If you have animals, the pets must be submitted through the website above. This step must be completed and submitted through the above link within 48 hours, from the time the applicant has made an application. This step must be completed to avoid delays or having your application, passed on. Pets are subject to acceptance & review by the property owner, owner's attorney, owners insurance, and/ or against association rules and regulations.

CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.
All information is subject to change. Application fees are non-refundable

(RLNE5580382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

