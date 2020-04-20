Amenities

1730 Townhall Lane Available 06/01/20 MODERN TOWNHOME - SORRY NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY



PRE-LEASING THIS APARTMENT FOR JUNE, 2020

~COMPLETE AN APPLICATION TO RESERVE IT NOW~



This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, Florida in Liberty Square off Oxalis. This home offers central heat/AC, a fenced yard and two parking spaces. Community pool, tennis courts, Club House. Colonial High School, Stonewall Jackson Middle School. Unit was recently renovated.



*HOA/ CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES APPLY: Community requires additional application to move-in. All application fees to associations are reimbursed upon move-in*



PET & ANIMAL POLICY:

CLEANINGS: Cleaning and repairs are always completed around move in.

