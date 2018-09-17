All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY

1725 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1725 Prospect Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Baldwin Park Townhome - 3 bd / 3 Full Bath 2 Half Bath - This beautiful 3 bd / 3 Full Bath 2 Half Bath 2340 sqft town-home in beautiful Baldwin Park is a must see!! This property features four stories, a fourth floor sun deck, balconies and a two car garage with transmitter. Located just blocks from downtown Baldwin park, this home is conveniently located just a short distance from restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores and so much more! Washer/Dryer included (the couch on the fourth floor will be remaining at the property.) Available for occupancy on September 6th at the earliest.

Two Pet Limit: Pet Fee and Pet Deposit Required
No more than two unrelated occupants.

Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)

(RLNE4436564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY is pet friendly.
Does 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
No, 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY does not have a pool.
Does 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach