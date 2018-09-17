1725 PROSPECT AVE ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Baldwin Park Townhome - 3 bd / 3 Full Bath 2 Half Bath - This beautiful 3 bd / 3 Full Bath 2 Half Bath 2340 sqft town-home in beautiful Baldwin Park is a must see!! This property features four stories, a fourth floor sun deck, balconies and a two car garage with transmitter. Located just blocks from downtown Baldwin park, this home is conveniently located just a short distance from restaurants, entertainment, grocery stores and so much more! Washer/Dryer included (the couch on the fourth floor will be remaining at the property.) Available for occupancy on September 6th at the earliest.



Two Pet Limit: Pet Fee and Pet Deposit Required

No more than two unrelated occupants.



Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)



(RLNE4436564)