Last updated October 4 2019

1725 CURRY AVENUE

1725 Curry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Curry Avenue, Orlando, FL 32812
Dover Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home in Citrus Heights. This home has an updated kitchen and is very clean. Nice back yard with a shed for storage. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Hurry as it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 CURRY AVENUE have any available units?
1725 CURRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 CURRY AVENUE have?
Some of 1725 CURRY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 CURRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1725 CURRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 CURRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1725 CURRY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1725 CURRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1725 CURRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1725 CURRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 CURRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 CURRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1725 CURRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1725 CURRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1725 CURRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 CURRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 CURRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
