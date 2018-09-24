1725 CURRY AVENUE

Nice 2 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath home in Citrus Heights. This home has an updated kitchen and is very clean. Nice back yard with a shed for storage. This home is available for immediate occupancy. Hurry as it won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
