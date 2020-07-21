1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 2.5 Bath at Hidden Creek Condo - This condo is nestled deep inside the Hidden Creek Condos and is customized with wood laminate floors and the bedrooms are carpeted. This condo also features upgraded fixtures.



Upon entering the front door the kitchen is immediately to the right with the family room ahead. Immediately left of the front hall are the stairs leading to the bedrooms & a guest half bath. The Laundry is tucked behind the half bath on the first floor. Washer and Dryer will be included.



Behind the family room is a fenced in porch with an attached storage closet



Both bedrooms are similar and feature private bathrooms giving this condo a unique two master suite effect.



Hidden Creek Condos includes 2 Community Pools, one of which is withing walking distance of this condo.



Pets are not permitted with this condo.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult,

Condo Application Fee=$100 per Adult.

One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$1,200.00



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.



John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



