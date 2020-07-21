All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240

1715 Shady Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Shady Ridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 2.5 Bath at Hidden Creek Condo - This condo is nestled deep inside the Hidden Creek Condos and is customized with wood laminate floors and the bedrooms are carpeted. This condo also features upgraded fixtures.

Upon entering the front door the kitchen is immediately to the right with the family room ahead. Immediately left of the front hall are the stairs leading to the bedrooms & a guest half bath. The Laundry is tucked behind the half bath on the first floor. Washer and Dryer will be included.

Behind the family room is a fenced in porch with an attached storage closet

Both bedrooms are similar and feature private bathrooms giving this condo a unique two master suite effect.

Hidden Creek Condos includes 2 Community Pools, one of which is withing walking distance of this condo.

Pets are not permitted with this condo.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee=$50 per Adult,
Condo Application Fee=$100 per Adult.
One Time Lease Admin=$125, Security Deposit=$1,200.00

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.

John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE2791224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 have any available units?
1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 have?
Some of 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 offers parking.
Does 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 have a pool?
Yes, 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 has a pool.
Does 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 have accessible units?
No, 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Shady Ridge Ct #240 has units with dishwashers.
