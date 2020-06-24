All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1709 GARVIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1709 GARVIN STREET
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

1709 GARVIN STREET

1709 Garvin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1709 Garvin Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss this charming and well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located in the heart of the Mills/Colonialtown neighborhood of Downtown Orlando. This property features original hardwood floors throughout with Spanish tile in the wet areas (kitchen and bath) and also features neutral paint colors and vaulted ceilings in the living room and bedroom areas. The floor plan includes a foyer area, living room with vaulted ceilings and surround sound speakers, dining room and kitchen. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances including microwave and ample cabinet and counter space. Just off the kitchen is a utility room w/ front loading washer and dryer and extra storage areas. This property also includes a large fenced backyard area with an air conditioned studio (perfect for an office, artist studio, she shed/man cave or even extra storage), ceiling fans throughout, a covered carport area for parking and a covered front porch, updated AC system, new roof and exterior paint. Conveniently located within walking distance to Mills/50 and close to tons of restaurants, schools, with quick access to all of Downtown and the 408 Expressway/I-4. Lawn treatments included in the rent. Some pets may be considered on a case per case basis (no puppies). Proof of a renter's insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 GARVIN STREET have any available units?
1709 GARVIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 GARVIN STREET have?
Some of 1709 GARVIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 GARVIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1709 GARVIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 GARVIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 GARVIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1709 GARVIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1709 GARVIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1709 GARVIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 GARVIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 GARVIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1709 GARVIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1709 GARVIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1709 GARVIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 GARVIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 GARVIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach