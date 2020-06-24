1709 GARVIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this charming and well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located in the heart of the Mills/Colonialtown neighborhood of Downtown Orlando. This property features original hardwood floors throughout with Spanish tile in the wet areas (kitchen and bath) and also features neutral paint colors and vaulted ceilings in the living room and bedroom areas. The floor plan includes a foyer area, living room with vaulted ceilings and surround sound speakers, dining room and kitchen. The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances including microwave and ample cabinet and counter space. Just off the kitchen is a utility room w/ front loading washer and dryer and extra storage areas. This property also includes a large fenced backyard area with an air conditioned studio (perfect for an office, artist studio, she shed/man cave or even extra storage), ceiling fans throughout, a covered carport area for parking and a covered front porch, updated AC system, new roof and exterior paint. Conveniently located within walking distance to Mills/50 and close to tons of restaurants, schools, with quick access to all of Downtown and the 408 Expressway/I-4. Lawn treatments included in the rent. Some pets may be considered on a case per case basis (no puppies). Proof of a renter's insurance policy is required to rent this property.