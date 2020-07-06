All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1632 Utah Blvd

1632 Utah Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Utah Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1632 Utah Blvd - Property Id: 181874

Cozy Audobon Park 3 Bedroom with an INCREDIBLE LOCATION!!!
Close to some of the best restaurants in town!
Loads of storage space in the detached garage.
2 GARAGE PARKING SPOTS

PLEASE TEXT 407-494-6095 With the following
1. Utah
2. Occupation
3. Monthly income
4. Number of occupants
5. Desired Move in date
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181874
Property Id 181874

(RLNE5379737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Utah Blvd have any available units?
1632 Utah Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Utah Blvd have?
Some of 1632 Utah Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Utah Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Utah Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Utah Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Utah Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Utah Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Utah Blvd offers parking.
Does 1632 Utah Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1632 Utah Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Utah Blvd have a pool?
No, 1632 Utah Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Utah Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1632 Utah Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Utah Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Utah Blvd has units with dishwashers.

