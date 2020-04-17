All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

1631 E AMELIA STREET

1631 E Amelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

1631 E Amelia Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rental in Colonial Town. This 1/2 duplex features fresh paint, new updated bathroom, updated modern door hardware, brand new windows, new a/c and ceiling fans. Great location within just a quick bike ride of tons of restaurants, Publix and shops along Colonial, Bumby and Mills. Within walking distance to downtown YMCA . All appliances are included, including washer and dryer. Master bath has a double vanity. Both bedrooms are decent size and have ceiling fans/light fixtures. Utility room has enough storage space for bikes. This unit has a 1 car carport and an adjacent parking pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 E AMELIA STREET have any available units?
1631 E AMELIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 E AMELIA STREET have?
Some of 1631 E AMELIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 E AMELIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1631 E AMELIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 E AMELIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1631 E AMELIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1631 E AMELIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1631 E AMELIA STREET offers parking.
Does 1631 E AMELIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1631 E AMELIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 E AMELIA STREET have a pool?
No, 1631 E AMELIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1631 E AMELIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1631 E AMELIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 E AMELIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 E AMELIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
