1631 E AMELIA STREET

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath rental in Colonial Town. This 1/2 duplex features fresh paint, new updated bathroom, updated modern door hardware, brand new windows, new a/c and ceiling fans. Great location within just a quick bike ride of tons of restaurants, Publix and shops along Colonial, Bumby and Mills. Within walking distance to downtown YMCA . All appliances are included, including washer and dryer. Master bath has a double vanity. Both bedrooms are decent size and have ceiling fans/light fixtures. Utility room has enough storage space for bikes. This unit has a 1 car carport and an adjacent parking pad.