Lovely, 2/1 half duplex downtown Orlando, fully renovated. Duplex is located on a quiet brick street. Close to Florida Hospital, walking distance to Lake Formosa and Mills Park. Orlando Urban Trail is nearby and less than a mile from Sun Rail station, Florida Hospital Health Village. Come view this lovely unit you will fall in love!!