1619 Shady Ridge Ct.
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

1619 Shady Ridge Ct.

1619 Shady Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1619 Shady Ridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef99b38037 ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 1,2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the gated community of Hidden Creek, located off Curry Ford Road between 436 and Goldenrod and convenient to nearby shopping/dining, schools, the airport, and the 408 (East-West Expressway). This home includes tile flooring throughout the first floor and carpeting upstairs, an open living and dining room, downstairs half bath, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, fenced patio with storage room, and two bedrooms with private bathrooms. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. have any available units?
1619 Shady Ridge Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. have?
Some of 1619 Shady Ridge Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Shady Ridge Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. offer parking?
No, 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. have a pool?
No, 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Shady Ridge Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

