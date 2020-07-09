1619 Shady Ridge Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance stainless steel online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef99b38037 ---- AVAILABLE AUGUST 1,2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the gated community of Hidden Creek, located off Curry Ford Road between 436 and Goldenrod and convenient to nearby shopping/dining, schools, the airport, and the 408 (East-West Expressway). This home includes tile flooring throughout the first floor and carpeting upstairs, an open living and dining room, downstairs half bath, eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, fenced patio with storage room, and two bedrooms with private bathrooms. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.