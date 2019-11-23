All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1619 Hanks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1619 Hanks Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:20 PM

1619 Hanks Avenue

1619 Hanks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1619 Hanks Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
1619 Hanks Avenue Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Baldwin Park, FL! - Private fenced yard! Sunlight flows through all the rooms. Lawn maintenance and pest control included in the rent. Enjoy your weekends relaxing by the community pool and at the fitness center. Master bedroom has hardwood floors with huge soaking tub and walk in shower along with dual vanities. Featuring two car garage with opener and keypad for easy access. Remote control fans through out. This home is nestled just off of Lake Baldwin Lane, steps from the walking trail and just a few blocks from all of the downtown Baldwin Park amenities! Community includes pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and parks! All bedrooms upstairs with living areas down with tile throughout and flooded with natural light! MUST SEE!!! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE IN FEBRUARY!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3845284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Hanks Avenue have any available units?
1619 Hanks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Hanks Avenue have?
Some of 1619 Hanks Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Hanks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Hanks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Hanks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Hanks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Hanks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Hanks Avenue offers parking.
Does 1619 Hanks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Hanks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Hanks Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1619 Hanks Avenue has a pool.
Does 1619 Hanks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1619 Hanks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Hanks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Hanks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach