1619 Hanks Avenue Available 02/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Baldwin Park, FL! - Private fenced yard! Sunlight flows through all the rooms. Lawn maintenance and pest control included in the rent. Enjoy your weekends relaxing by the community pool and at the fitness center. Master bedroom has hardwood floors with huge soaking tub and walk in shower along with dual vanities. Featuring two car garage with opener and keypad for easy access. Remote control fans through out. This home is nestled just off of Lake Baldwin Lane, steps from the walking trail and just a few blocks from all of the downtown Baldwin Park amenities! Community includes pool, fitness center, clubhouse, playground and parks! All bedrooms upstairs with living areas down with tile throughout and flooded with natural light! MUST SEE!!! Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE IN FEBRUARY!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



