All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM

1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE

1616 Bardmoor Hill Circle · (407) 694-5843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1616 Bardmoor Hill Circle, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, FORMAL LIVING AND DINING, EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN, HUGE UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM, IN A GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT CALL TODAY FOR A TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE have any available units?
1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE have?
Some of 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1616 BARDMOOR HILL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista EastCentral Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach