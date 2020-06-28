1608 BRYN MAWR STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated College Park 3/2 house with a large fenced back yard. This two-story stylish detached home features an open floor plan with a renovated kitchen, a spacious master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet, a laundry room, a storage shed, a 2-car port, and large windows that bring in plenty of sunlight. The house has recently been repainted and updated with new fixtures and finishes throughout. The property sits on a quiet residential street, walking distance to College Parks 5-Star restaurants and shops on Edgewater Drive. DISCLAIMER: There is a detached 500 sq foot mother-in-law suite that is NOT included with this rental. It is occupied and on an independent lease. Pets require owner approval.12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (once application is approved)

Additional $200 for water, electric, sewer, gas, and lawn care per month



Available NOW!

Additional $200 for water, electric, sewer, gas, and lawn care per month