All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1608 BRYN MAWR STREET
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:22 AM

1608 BRYN MAWR STREET

1608 Bryn Mawr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1608 Bryn Mawr Street, Orlando, FL 32804
Princeton - Silverstar

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated College Park 3/2 house with a large fenced back yard. This two-story stylish detached home features an open floor plan with a renovated kitchen, a spacious master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet, a laundry room, a storage shed, a 2-car port, and large windows that bring in plenty of sunlight. The house has recently been repainted and updated with new fixtures and finishes throughout. The property sits on a quiet residential street, walking distance to College Parks 5-Star restaurants and shops on Edgewater Drive. DISCLAIMER: There is a detached 500 sq foot mother-in-law suite that is NOT included with this rental. It is occupied and on an independent lease. Pets require owner approval.12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (once application is approved)
Additional $200 for water, electric, sewer, gas, and lawn care per month

Available NOW!
Additional $200 for water, electric, sewer, gas, and lawn care per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET have any available units?
1608 BRYN MAWR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET have?
Some of 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1608 BRYN MAWR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET offers parking.
Does 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET have a pool?
No, 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 BRYN MAWR STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach