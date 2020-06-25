Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

1604 Sage Creek Court Available 05/10/19 3/2 Home In Sage Creek - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located near Orange Avenue and Pine Street. This home has a living room and dining area, kitchen, which includes a refrigerator/icemaker, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and pantry. Additionally, there is a two-car garage with one garage door opener and remotes, a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233

lionelhebert@wmgi.net



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4850550)