Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

1604 Sage Creek Court

1604 Sage Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Sage Creek Court, Orlando, FL 32824
Boggy Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1604 Sage Creek Court Available 05/10/19 3/2 Home In Sage Creek - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located near Orange Avenue and Pine Street. This home has a living room and dining area, kitchen, which includes a refrigerator/icemaker, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and pantry. Additionally, there is a two-car garage with one garage door opener and remotes, a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233
lionelhebert@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4850550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Sage Creek Court have any available units?
1604 Sage Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Sage Creek Court have?
Some of 1604 Sage Creek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Sage Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Sage Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Sage Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Sage Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1604 Sage Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Sage Creek Court offers parking.
Does 1604 Sage Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Sage Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Sage Creek Court have a pool?
No, 1604 Sage Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Sage Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 1604 Sage Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Sage Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Sage Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
