Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

- PENDING - I bedroom 1 bath open unit with 3/4 architectural wall in the heart of downtown. This condo is on the 25th floor overlooking the east city, Thornton Park and Lake Eola Park. Close to all the downtown hot spots, clubs, restaurants, movie theaters, parks and cafes. Property includes wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances( range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave), washer, dryer and two parking spaces. Owner may consider a small pet.



(RLNE4591868)