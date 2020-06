Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Great 2/2 minutes from Downtown, airport, and the expressways! Enjoy tile throughout this home with all appliances. This home features a living room/dinning combo area, a fenced in backyard, and freshly painted. 2 newly remodeled bathrooms Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Everyone 18 and over is required to complete an application and pay the application fee.