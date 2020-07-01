All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1514 E. Central Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1514 E. Central Blvd.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1514 E. Central Blvd.

1514 Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1514 Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Single family 2 Story Home for Rent at 1514 E. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801 - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Home, Hardwood floors, fireplace, Living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen, Master bath with Jetted tub, Chef's Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer, Dryer, Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer, Large Fenced back yard. Rent includes Lawn Care! Owner Requests a 24 month lease only.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Mills Avenue North from South Street, Right onto E. Central Blvd.

(RLNE2314928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 E. Central Blvd. have any available units?
1514 E. Central Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 E. Central Blvd. have?
Some of 1514 E. Central Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 E. Central Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1514 E. Central Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 E. Central Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 E. Central Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1514 E. Central Blvd. offer parking?
No, 1514 E. Central Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 1514 E. Central Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 E. Central Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 E. Central Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1514 E. Central Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1514 E. Central Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1514 E. Central Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 E. Central Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 E. Central Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach