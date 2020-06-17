All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:25 AM

1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET

1511 Livingston Street · (407) 222-2421
Location

1511 Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Historic Key West inspired home located in the heart of Downtown Orlando steps away from Thornton Park, Lake Eola and just minutes drive to Mills/50 Shopping district. Solid, original, hardwood floors, recently resurfaced, throughout living space and bedrooms. Completely updated chef's kitchen fully equipped with Monogram GE appliances - integrated refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop with commercial grade hood vent, exotic granite countertops and solid wood cabinets. Large master with french doors leading to rear deck overlooking the large fenced in yard. Separate detached garage offers plumbing and electrical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET have any available units?
1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET have?
Some of 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
