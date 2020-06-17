1511 E LIVINGSTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Historic Key West inspired home located in the heart of Downtown Orlando steps away from Thornton Park, Lake Eola and just minutes drive to Mills/50 Shopping district. Solid, original, hardwood floors, recently resurfaced, throughout living space and bedrooms. Completely updated chef's kitchen fully equipped with Monogram GE appliances - integrated refrigerator, 6 burner gas cooktop with commercial grade hood vent, exotic granite countertops and solid wood cabinets. Large master with french doors leading to rear deck overlooking the large fenced in yard. Separate detached garage offers plumbing and electrical.