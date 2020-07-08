151 East Washington Street - #406, #406.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Great views of the pool and Lake Eola from this 1 bedroom unit with 2 balconies! Water, hot water, trash, and AC included for very low utility bills. Sorry, no pets permitted by the HOA.

The Metropolitan is a Downtown Orlando landmark, with the most central location of any building. Huge pool deck overlooking Lake Eola and the Walt Disney Amphitheater. Short walk to Orange Ave, Amway Center, Dr Phillips Center, Courthouse, Thornton Park, and everything else downtown Orlando has to offer. Hurry, this one won't last!