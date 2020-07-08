All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
151 East Washington Street - #406, #406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
151 East Washington Street - #406, #406
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

151 East Washington Street - #406, #406

151 E Washington St Unit 406 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

151 E Washington St Unit 406, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great views of the pool and Lake Eola from this 1 bedroom unit with 2 balconies! Water, hot water, trash, and AC included for very low utility bills. Sorry, no pets permitted by the HOA.
The Metropolitan is a Downtown Orlando landmark, with the most central location of any building. Huge pool deck overlooking Lake Eola and the Walt Disney Amphitheater. Short walk to Orange Ave, Amway Center, Dr Phillips Center, Courthouse, Thornton Park, and everything else downtown Orlando has to offer. Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 have any available units?
151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 have?
Some of 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 currently offering any rent specials?
151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 pet-friendly?
No, 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 offer parking?
Yes, 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 offers parking.
Does 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 have a pool?
Yes, 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 has a pool.
Does 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 have accessible units?
Yes, 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 has accessible units.
Does 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 East Washington Street - #406, #406 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkVista EastSouth SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach