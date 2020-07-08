151 East Washington Street - #406, #406.

Amenities
Great views of the pool and Lake Eola from this 1 bedroom unit with 2 balconies! Water, hot water, trash, and AC included for very low utility bills. Sorry, no pets permitted by the HOA.
The Metropolitan is a Downtown Orlando landmark, with the most central location of any building. Huge pool deck overlooking Lake Eola and the Walt Disney Amphitheater. Short walk to Orange Ave, Amway Center, Dr Phillips Center, Courthouse, Thornton Park, and everything else downtown Orlando has to offer. Hurry, this one won't last!