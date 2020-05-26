151 E Washington St, #626

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Affordable Downtown 1 bedroom at The Metropolitan. Wood floors in living room and kitchen, granite bartop, stainless steel appliances. A/C, water/hot water/ trash, sewage, pest control, 24 hour on site staff service included in rent. Pool deck overlooks Lake Eola, huge fitness center and on site laundry facility & club room. Sorry, building does not allow pets.

Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location in Downtown Orlando, 1 block from Orange Ave, directly in front of Lake Eola, and a short walk to Publix, the Amway Center, Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, Main Library, Thornton Park, and everything else Downtown has to offer.