151 E Washington St, #626
151 E Washington St, #626

151 E Washington St Unit 626 · No Longer Available
Location

151 E Washington St Unit 626, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Affordable Downtown 1 bedroom at The Metropolitan. Wood floors in living room and kitchen, granite bartop, stainless steel appliances. A/C, water/hot water/ trash, sewage, pest control, 24 hour on site staff service included in rent. Pool deck overlooks Lake Eola, huge fitness center and on site laundry facility & club room. Sorry, building does not allow pets.
Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location in Downtown Orlando, 1 block from Orange Ave, directly in front of Lake Eola, and a short walk to Publix, the Amway Center, Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, Main Library, Thornton Park, and everything else Downtown has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E Washington St, #626 have any available units?
151 E Washington St, #626 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E Washington St, #626 have?
Some of 151 E Washington St, #626's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E Washington St, #626 currently offering any rent specials?
151 E Washington St, #626 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E Washington St, #626 pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #626 is pet friendly.
Does 151 E Washington St, #626 offer parking?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #626 offers parking.
Does 151 E Washington St, #626 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 E Washington St, #626 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E Washington St, #626 have a pool?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #626 has a pool.
Does 151 E Washington St, #626 have accessible units?
No, 151 E Washington St, #626 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E Washington St, #626 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E Washington St, #626 has units with dishwashers.
