151 E Washington St, #626

Amenities
Affordable Downtown 1 bedroom at The Metropolitan. Wood floors in living room and kitchen, granite bartop, stainless steel appliances. A/C, water/hot water/ trash, sewage, pest control, 24 hour on site staff service included in rent. Pool deck overlooks Lake Eola, huge fitness center and on site laundry facility & club room. Sorry, building does not allow pets.
Metropolitan at Lake Eola is the best location in Downtown Orlando, 1 block from Orange Ave, directly in front of Lake Eola, and a short walk to Publix, the Amway Center, Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center, Main Library, Thornton Park, and everything else Downtown has to offer.