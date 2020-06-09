All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1508 Pinecrest Place
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

1508 Pinecrest Place

1508 Pinecrest Place · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Pinecrest Place, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downtown Orlando Bungalow For Rent! - This beautiful 2/2 bungalow in Downtown Orlando is waiting for its next resident.

Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit, as well as property address.

Come home to your own beautifully manicured private back yard, surrounded by bamboo trees and lush vegetation. Lawn service is INCLUDED in your rent, so, you can just relax and enjoy!

Convenient location in the middle of all of the activity in Downtown Orlando and charming Winter Park.

Within walking distance to delicious eats in the Mills - Colonial Town District (@TheSanctum, @PigFloydsUrbanBarbakoa, @hawkers, @TakoCheena, to name a few), as well as minutes from @LakeEola and its wonderful Sunday's Farmer Market and Restaurants.

Home boasts:

Granite countertops
Hardwood Floors
Updated master bathroom
Fenced yard

$60 - Application fee per adult
12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.

www.BelmontManagementGroup.com
www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE3155959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Pinecrest Place have any available units?
1508 Pinecrest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Pinecrest Place have?
Some of 1508 Pinecrest Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Pinecrest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Pinecrest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Pinecrest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Pinecrest Place is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Place offer parking?
No, 1508 Pinecrest Place does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Pinecrest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Place have a pool?
No, 1508 Pinecrest Place does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Place have accessible units?
No, 1508 Pinecrest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Pinecrest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
