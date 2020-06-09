1508 Pinecrest Place

Amenities

Downtown Orlando Bungalow For Rent! - This beautiful 2/2 bungalow in Downtown Orlando is waiting for its next resident.



Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit, as well as property address.



Come home to your own beautifully manicured private back yard, surrounded by bamboo trees and lush vegetation. Lawn service is INCLUDED in your rent, so, you can just relax and enjoy!



Convenient location in the middle of all of the activity in Downtown Orlando and charming Winter Park.



Within walking distance to delicious eats in the Mills - Colonial Town District (@TheSanctum, @PigFloydsUrbanBarbakoa, @hawkers, @TakoCheena, to name a few), as well as minutes from @LakeEola and its wonderful Sunday's Farmer Market and Restaurants.



Home boasts:



Granite countertops

Hardwood Floors

Updated master bathroom

Fenced yard



$60 - Application fee per adult

12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio.



