1506 Mount Vernon St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carriage House in Historic Orlando for RENT! - * 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carriage home, upstairs 600 sq. ft. on a brick street

* 1 car detached garage

* gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave

* tile and hardwood floors

* vaulted ceiling

* blinds and ceiling fans

* washer and dryer in the unit

* pet friendly home

* lawn care included

* French doors that lead to the balcony over looking the brick driveway!



This home is in Historic Downtown Orlando, within walking distance to everything, right off of Mills.



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

$300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



(RLNE2626164)