1506 Mount Vernon St.
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1506 Mount Vernon St.

1506 Mount Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Mount Vernon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carriage House in Historic Orlando for RENT! - * 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Carriage home, upstairs 600 sq. ft. on a brick street
* 1 car detached garage
* gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave
* tile and hardwood floors
* vaulted ceiling
* blinds and ceiling fans
* washer and dryer in the unit
* pet friendly home
* lawn care included
* French doors that lead to the balcony over looking the brick driveway!

This home is in Historic Downtown Orlando, within walking distance to everything, right off of Mills.

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
$300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE2626164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

