1506 E JEFFERSON STREET

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic THORNTON PARK location and convenient to Orlando's best restaurants and shopping! Spacious & meticulously kept downstairs 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath unit has over 990 sq. ft. and is available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 1st. Recently updated with 18" tile throughout, Freshly Painted, New Lighting Fixtures, storage closet, enclosed WASHER/DRYER utility room and more. Enjoy a quick stroll to Historic Thornton Park’s dining and shops, Lake Eola, Lake Lawson and close to Milk District, Audubon Park, Mills 50, Hour Glass, SODO, Amway Center, Sunrail, Orlando City Stadium, I-4, 408 and so much more! SORRY, NO PETS. A NO SMOKING PROPERTY. Call today to schedule your private showing.