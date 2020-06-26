All apartments in Orlando
1506 E JEFFERSON STREET
1506 E JEFFERSON STREET

1506 E Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 E Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic THORNTON PARK location and convenient to Orlando's best restaurants and shopping! Spacious & meticulously kept downstairs 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath unit has over 990 sq. ft. and is available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 1st. Recently updated with 18" tile throughout, Freshly Painted, New Lighting Fixtures, storage closet, enclosed WASHER/DRYER utility room and more. Enjoy a quick stroll to Historic Thornton Park’s dining and shops, Lake Eola, Lake Lawson and close to Milk District, Audubon Park, Mills 50, Hour Glass, SODO, Amway Center, Sunrail, Orlando City Stadium, I-4, 408 and so much more! SORRY, NO PETS. A NO SMOKING PROPERTY. Call today to schedule your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

