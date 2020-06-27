All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:25 AM

1501 Hendren Drive

1501 Hendren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Hendren Drive, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2/2 Duplex In Azalea Park - Very clean 2-bedroom, 2-bath duplex in Azalea Park, with 905 total sq. ft of space and 870 sq. ft. under air. Carpeted bedrooms, tiled living room, kitchen and bathroom floors. Eat-in kitchen with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is also a laundry room and covered patio. Lawn care is included!

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE5043940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Hendren Drive have any available units?
1501 Hendren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Hendren Drive have?
Some of 1501 Hendren Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Hendren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Hendren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Hendren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Hendren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1501 Hendren Drive offer parking?
No, 1501 Hendren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Hendren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Hendren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Hendren Drive have a pool?
No, 1501 Hendren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Hendren Drive have accessible units?
No, 1501 Hendren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Hendren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 Hendren Drive has units with dishwashers.
