Orlando, FL
14814 Fells Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

14814 Fells Lane

14814 Fells Lane · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
Location

14814 Fells Lane, Orlando, FL 32832

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14814 Fells Lane · Avail. Jul 30

$2,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3098 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
dogs allowed
14814 Fells Lane Available 07/30/20 Large 5/4 House in Fells Landing of Lake Nona - This is a spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath two-story home in the Fells Landing community of Lake Nona.

This property features tile flooring throughout, brand new carpet upstairs and in all bedrooms and includes a formal living/dining combo, spacious family room with plenty of windows open to the kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets and center-island with sink.

There is one full bedroom suite (with bath) located downstairs.

Upstairs you will find a large landing-perfect for entertainment room, playroom or office area along with 4 more bedrooms with walk-in closets. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with double vanity and deep roman tub. Laundry room located upstairs for convenience.

This property also features a large, covered rear patio with a great view of the community pond, a 2-Car garage with auto-opener and much more.

Conveniently located on the corner of Narcoossse and Boggy Creek Road, the Fells Landing community is less than 10 minutes to the Lake Nona Medical city and the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to local schools, shopping and dining establishments, the 528 (Beachline), and the Orlando International Airport.

Must see to fully appreciate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.co

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5069942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14814 Fells Lane have any available units?
14814 Fells Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14814 Fells Lane have?
Some of 14814 Fells Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14814 Fells Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14814 Fells Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14814 Fells Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14814 Fells Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14814 Fells Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14814 Fells Lane offers parking.
Does 14814 Fells Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14814 Fells Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14814 Fells Lane have a pool?
No, 14814 Fells Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14814 Fells Lane have accessible units?
No, 14814 Fells Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14814 Fells Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14814 Fells Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
