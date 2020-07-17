Amenities

14814 Fells Lane Available 07/30/20 Large 5/4 House in Fells Landing of Lake Nona - This is a spacious 5 bedroom, 4 bath two-story home in the Fells Landing community of Lake Nona.



This property features tile flooring throughout, brand new carpet upstairs and in all bedrooms and includes a formal living/dining combo, spacious family room with plenty of windows open to the kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets and center-island with sink.



There is one full bedroom suite (with bath) located downstairs.



Upstairs you will find a large landing-perfect for entertainment room, playroom or office area along with 4 more bedrooms with walk-in closets. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom with double vanity and deep roman tub. Laundry room located upstairs for convenience.



This property also features a large, covered rear patio with a great view of the community pond, a 2-Car garage with auto-opener and much more.



Conveniently located on the corner of Narcoossse and Boggy Creek Road, the Fells Landing community is less than 10 minutes to the Lake Nona Medical city and the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to local schools, shopping and dining establishments, the 528 (Beachline), and the Orlando International Airport.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.co



No Dogs Allowed



