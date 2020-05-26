14782 FELLS LANE

Amenities

Welcome to Fells Landing Subdivision located in Lake Nona! Here you will find this stunning move in ready home that is only a few years young, complete with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The first floor offers a large open floor plan with a luxury kitchen sure to bring out the chef in you. There are 42' upper cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops with an attractive backsplash, stainless appliances including cooktop with vented gourmet hood, wall oven/microwave and refrigerator. Breakfast bar with pendant lights and an eating area overlook the family room offering wood floors and a door that opens to the screen enclosed back porch. Here you can sit and enjoy your fenced back yard with no rear neighbors. You will also find a formal dining room with wood floors and tray ceiling. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite/master bathroom that boasts double sink granite top vanity, garden tub and large walk in shower. 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd bathroom with double sink granite top vanity plus a bonus/loft area. All this is located within a close proximity to the new Medical City and VA Hospital, Valencia College/Lake Nona campus, Orlando International Airport, shopping, restaurants and golf. Highways (417 & 528) are a short commute. Come see what the 'Lake Nona' area has to offer and make this lovely home yours for many years as a tenant. LG front end graphite steel color washer & dryer included. First come first served.