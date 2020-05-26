All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 29 2019 at 10:18 PM

14782 FELLS LANE

14782 Fells Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14782 Fells Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Fells Landing Subdivision located in Lake Nona! Here you will find this stunning move in ready home that is only a few years young, complete with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The first floor offers a large open floor plan with a luxury kitchen sure to bring out the chef in you. There are 42' upper cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops with an attractive backsplash, stainless appliances including cooktop with vented gourmet hood, wall oven/microwave and refrigerator. Breakfast bar with pendant lights and an eating area overlook the family room offering wood floors and a door that opens to the screen enclosed back porch. Here you can sit and enjoy your fenced back yard with no rear neighbors. You will also find a formal dining room with wood floors and tray ceiling. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom suite/master bathroom that boasts double sink granite top vanity, garden tub and large walk in shower. 3 additional bedrooms and 2nd bathroom with double sink granite top vanity plus a bonus/loft area. All this is located within a close proximity to the new Medical City and VA Hospital, Valencia College/Lake Nona campus, Orlando International Airport, shopping, restaurants and golf. Highways (417 & 528) are a short commute. Come see what the 'Lake Nona' area has to offer and make this lovely home yours for many years as a tenant. LG front end graphite steel color washer & dryer included. First come first served.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14782 FELLS LANE have any available units?
14782 FELLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14782 FELLS LANE have?
Some of 14782 FELLS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14782 FELLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14782 FELLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14782 FELLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14782 FELLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14782 FELLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 14782 FELLS LANE offers parking.
Does 14782 FELLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14782 FELLS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14782 FELLS LANE have a pool?
No, 14782 FELLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14782 FELLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 14782 FELLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14782 FELLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14782 FELLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
