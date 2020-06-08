All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:42 PM

1460 ALDEN ROAD

1460 Alden Rd · (407) 619-7272
Location

1460 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Formosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit S222 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
NOW LEASING! The Yard at Ivanhoe. Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods. Ivanhoe Village is just a little more eclectic than most. It’s time you start measuring your apartment lifestyle in downtown Orlando by The Yard. The eclectic shops, flavors, and experiences of Ivanhoe Village are just footsteps from your front door. Explore this historic neighborhood’s antique stores and galleries, rent a standup paddle board to make a splash on Lake Ivanhoe, or take a walk or bike ride along its shores. Named for the crossroads at the heart of the district, Mills 50 is known for its thriving art and foodie scenes. The community’s progressive and supportive vibe welcomes diversity, where storefronts and Asian markets blend with historic buildings and homes from the early 1900s. A center of health care and life sciences innovation, Health Village, considered to be the northern gateway to downtown Orlando, includes AdventHealth’s downtown hospital campus, Adventist University of Health Sciences, and a variety of providers and facilities that are just a short walk or bike ride from The Yard. A quick jaunt to the other side of Lake Formosa along North Mills Avenue takes you to Loch Haven Cultural Park. This 45-acre park is home to some of Orlando’s best sights, sounds, and discoveries, including the Orlando Museum of Art, Mennello Museum of American Art, Orlando Ballet, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, and the Orlando Science Center. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 ALDEN ROAD have any available units?
1460 ALDEN ROAD has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 ALDEN ROAD have?
Some of 1460 ALDEN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 ALDEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1460 ALDEN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 ALDEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1460 ALDEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1460 ALDEN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1460 ALDEN ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1460 ALDEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1460 ALDEN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 ALDEN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1460 ALDEN ROAD has a pool.
Does 1460 ALDEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1460 ALDEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 ALDEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 ALDEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
