1460 ALDEN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

NOW LEASING! The Yard at Ivanhoe. Downtown Orlando is defined by its districts, villages, and neighborhoods. Ivanhoe Village is just a little more eclectic than most. It’s time you start measuring your apartment lifestyle in downtown Orlando by The Yard. The eclectic shops, flavors, and experiences of Ivanhoe Village are just footsteps from your front door. Explore this historic neighborhood’s antique stores and galleries, rent a standup paddle board to make a splash on Lake Ivanhoe, or take a walk or bike ride along its shores. Named for the crossroads at the heart of the district, Mills 50 is known for its thriving art and foodie scenes. The community’s progressive and supportive vibe welcomes diversity, where storefronts and Asian markets blend with historic buildings and homes from the early 1900s. A center of health care and life sciences innovation, Health Village, considered to be the northern gateway to downtown Orlando, includes AdventHealth’s downtown hospital campus, Adventist University of Health Sciences, and a variety of providers and facilities that are just a short walk or bike ride from The Yard. A quick jaunt to the other side of Lake Formosa along North Mills Avenue takes you to Loch Haven Cultural Park. This 45-acre park is home to some of Orlando’s best sights, sounds, and discoveries, including the Orlando Museum of Art, Mennello Museum of American Art, Orlando Ballet, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, and the Orlando Science Center. Schedule your tour today!