Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

1440 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1440 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1440 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
What a great place to call HOME. 1 bedroom apartment with full size kitchen and appliances, large bathroom with tub/shower combo, an inside washer and dryer, and a private parking space reserved just for this home! In addition, the owner pays the HOA dues that give you access to 2 fitness centers, the Baldwin Park pools, and the community centers. Finally, the home is centrally located and just a few minutes away from the Baldwin Park Village where you will find Publix, CVS, a number of fine restaurants and entertainment! Available to occupy July 1, 2020.
Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

