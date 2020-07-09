1440 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities

What a great place to call HOME. 1 bedroom apartment with full size kitchen and appliances, large bathroom with tub/shower combo, an inside washer and dryer, and a private parking space reserved just for this home! In addition, the owner pays the HOA dues that give you access to 2 fitness centers, the Baldwin Park pools, and the community centers. Finally, the home is centrally located and just a few minutes away from the Baldwin Park Village where you will find Publix, CVS, a number of fine restaurants and entertainment! Available to occupy July 1, 2020.

Welcome Home.