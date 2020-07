Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming 1950's 3/2 home is on a great street in College Park. It has newly refinished hard wood floors, a fenced yard and a 1 car garage. It has a bonus room that looks out onto the back yard. Yard care and pest control are included. Cats allowed with fee. Lots of room for entertaining and convenient to everything that College Park has to offer.