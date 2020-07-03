1423 East Gore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This adorable bungalow is in a great neighborhood a short drive from Orlando Regional Health Center, Lake Eola and the SODO District. Walking distance to 903 Mills Market.

Wood floors in living area and 2 bedrooms, inside laundry, and a cute front porch for relaxing and entertaining.

An in-law cottage is behind the house and is rented separately. Shared parking area behind the main house.

Lawn care included. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Call our showing hotline at 321-750-9401 to make an appointment today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,665, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,665, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.