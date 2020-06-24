1423 East Gore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 bungalow in Delaney Park - This adorable bungalow is in a great neighborhood a short drive from Orlando Regional Health Center, Lake Eola and the SODO District. Walking distance to 903 Mills Market.

Wood floors in living area and 2 bedrooms, inside laundry, and a cute front porch for relaxing and entertaining.

An in-law cottage is behind the house and rented separately. Shared parking area behind the main house.

Lawn care included. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Call Angela today for a showing at 407-701-7183. Applications available at www.angelarentsorlando.com



