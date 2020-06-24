All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1423 East Gore Street

1423 W Gore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1423 W Gore Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2 bungalow in Delaney Park - This adorable bungalow is in a great neighborhood a short drive from Orlando Regional Health Center, Lake Eola and the SODO District. Walking distance to 903 Mills Market.
Wood floors in living area and 2 bedrooms, inside laundry, and a cute front porch for relaxing and entertaining.
An in-law cottage is behind the house and rented separately. Shared parking area behind the main house.
Lawn care included. Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Call Angela today for a showing at 407-701-7183. Applications available at www.angelarentsorlando.com

(RLNE4561064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 East Gore Street have any available units?
1423 East Gore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 East Gore Street have?
Some of 1423 East Gore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 East Gore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1423 East Gore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 East Gore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 East Gore Street is pet friendly.
Does 1423 East Gore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1423 East Gore Street offers parking.
Does 1423 East Gore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 East Gore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 East Gore Street have a pool?
No, 1423 East Gore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1423 East Gore Street have accessible units?
No, 1423 East Gore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 East Gore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 East Gore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
