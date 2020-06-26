All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

1419 Park Lake Street

1419 Park Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Park Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
1419 Park Lake Street Available 07/01/20 Colonialtown Bungalow - 1419 Park Lake St - Colonialtown Bungalow in a great location. Hardwood Oak Floors run throughout the home. Ceiling fans & an Attic Fan for those days you don't want to run the A/C and crack the windows open. French Doors lead you out to a spacious patio and a private fenced-in backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Park Lake Street have any available units?
1419 Park Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Park Lake Street have?
Some of 1419 Park Lake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Park Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Park Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Park Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Park Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1419 Park Lake Street offer parking?
No, 1419 Park Lake Street does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Park Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Park Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Park Lake Street have a pool?
No, 1419 Park Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Park Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 1419 Park Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Park Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 Park Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
