14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE

Welcome to this Stunning Taylor Morrison Denison Floorplan with Water & Conservation Views located in the one of the countries most Pioneering Neighborhoods of Laureate Park in Lake Nona Orlando, FL. Enjoy the Live Work Play Lifestyle Lake Nona has to offer while living maintenance free in this luxurious, cozy & incredibly functional home. As you enter you’re greeted with stunning wide plank engineered hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, & an Abundance of Upgrades throughout. Enjoy a dedicated Office Space with Glass French Doors from the Interior & Exterior of the Home. Enjoy family meals in your Formal Dining space with a Butlers Pantry which leads into your exquisite Chef Inspired Kitchen where you will love entertaining family & friends. Featuring Double Islands with a Farmhouse Sink, & Abundance of Countertop Space & Storage, Double Stacked Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, & Granite Counters. Enjoy a spacious Master Retreat with Breathtaking Views & 2 Walk in Closets with Custom Built ins. Your Ensuite offers double vanities, a soaking tub, wrap around walk in shower with frameless doors. Head upstairs & you will find a loft space with a 2nd story balcony, seperate game room with ensuite & storage room which can also be used as a bedroom, as well as 3 more bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy the Florida weather year round on your covered lanai with spectacular water views. Rent includes beautiful Community Amenities, Cable, 1 Gig of Internet, Lawn Care, House Cleaning, & Security.