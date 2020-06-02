All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM

14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE

14177 Corrigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14177 Corrigan Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome to this Stunning Taylor Morrison Denison Floorplan with Water & Conservation Views located in the one of the countries most Pioneering Neighborhoods of Laureate Park in Lake Nona Orlando, FL. Enjoy the Live Work Play Lifestyle Lake Nona has to offer while living maintenance free in this luxurious, cozy & incredibly functional home. As you enter you’re greeted with stunning wide plank engineered hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, & an Abundance of Upgrades throughout. Enjoy a dedicated Office Space with Glass French Doors from the Interior & Exterior of the Home. Enjoy family meals in your Formal Dining space with a Butlers Pantry which leads into your exquisite Chef Inspired Kitchen where you will love entertaining family & friends. Featuring Double Islands with a Farmhouse Sink, & Abundance of Countertop Space & Storage, Double Stacked Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, & Granite Counters. Enjoy a spacious Master Retreat with Breathtaking Views & 2 Walk in Closets with Custom Built ins. Your Ensuite offers double vanities, a soaking tub, wrap around walk in shower with frameless doors. Head upstairs & you will find a loft space with a 2nd story balcony, seperate game room with ensuite & storage room which can also be used as a bedroom, as well as 3 more bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy the Florida weather year round on your covered lanai with spectacular water views. Rent includes beautiful Community Amenities, Cable, 1 Gig of Internet, Lawn Care, House Cleaning, & Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE have any available units?
14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE have?
Some of 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14177 CORRIGAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach