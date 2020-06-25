All apartments in Orlando
1413 East Central Blvd
1413 East Central Blvd

1413 E Central Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1413 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1413 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801-downtwon 2 beds 1.5 bath 1110sqft - Historic designated first floor 2 bedroom and 1 and a half bath unit in Thornton Park available mid February. Gorgeous real wood floors, your own personal porch, original built in`s, two ample bedrooms, living room, formal dining room, large kitchen with storage. Washer/dryer hook ups. Parking for two vehicles. Lynx within steps, Lake Eola, all of Downtown, Sunrail, shops, dining and entertainment. If you have always wanted to live within walking distance to everything your opportunity is here....

0.8 miles to Hillcrest Elementary School
0.5 miles to Howard Middle School
1 miles to Lake Highland Preparatory School: Charles Clayton Campus
1 mile to The Plaza Live
0.7 miles to Publix Super Market
0.9 miles to Colonial Medical Center
1 miles to Lake Eola Park
1.3 miles to Colonial Plaza Mall

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

