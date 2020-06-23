All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

14110 Walcott Ave

14110 Walcott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14110 Walcott Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Laureate Park Medical area Town home-14110 Walcott Ave.Laureate Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 car garage Townhome located in the new Laureate Park Medical area. Exterior Features: Paver front porches and lead walkways, acrylic decking on all covered porches and lanais, double pane windows. Interior Features: Ceramic tile foyer, marble counter tops with backsplash in all baths, porcelain pedestal sinks, gourmet kitchen designer Timberlake cabinetry, granite counter tops with backsplash, designer moen kitchen faucet, stainless steel undermount sink with disposal, recessed lighting, GE electric smooth top range, GE 30 microwave above range, GE multi cycle tall tub built in dishwasher, GE side by side refrigerator Master Suites with spacious walk in closets ceramic tile in master bath, cultured marble vanity with 2 sinks, full width vanity mirror. At the heart of Laureate Park will be its Village Center, with an Aquatic Center, lakeside restaurant and cafe, and a fitness facility. First to open will be the resort-style Aquatic Center with two pools. The Family Pool is home to a zero-entry pool, deck jets, water cannons and a twenty-five foot tall dumping bucket. The adult Quiet Pool features private cabanas, free form pool areas and five Jr. Olympic lap lanes.

(RLNE2186066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 Walcott Ave have any available units?
14110 Walcott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 Walcott Ave have?
Some of 14110 Walcott Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 Walcott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14110 Walcott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 Walcott Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14110 Walcott Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14110 Walcott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14110 Walcott Ave offers parking.
Does 14110 Walcott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14110 Walcott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 Walcott Ave have a pool?
Yes, 14110 Walcott Ave has a pool.
Does 14110 Walcott Ave have accessible units?
No, 14110 Walcott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 Walcott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14110 Walcott Ave has units with dishwashers.

