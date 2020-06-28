All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd.
Last updated November 6 2019 at 9:37 AM

1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd.

4368 S Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Location

4368 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
A VERY RARE FIND ...

LUXUROUS FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR RENT

Very Sophisticated Luxury and large Condo, fully furnished. Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning
contemporary style apartment is adorned with European Porcelain tiles throughout the whole condo, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, LCD TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much much more.

In the very desirable Sunset Lake, 24 hours Guarded Gated and Waterfront community, contains a Resort gathering space with Resort-style Pool and Jacuzzi, State of The Art Fitness Center, Private Park with picnic, Pavilion and Barbeque Grills areas, Playground, Waterfalls and Shaded Gazebo area, Spectacular Lake Deck-Pier to Turkey with beautiful Sunsets, Boardwalk Boat ramp Access.

**GAZEBO AND DOCK OVERLOOK TURKEY LAKE WITH BREATHTAKING SUNSETS**

This is a great Resort-Style condominium in a great location, excelent school district, close to everything, Best and upscale Shoppings Malls, close to Dr.Phillips Area, including the best Restaurants in Orlando and a host of other avenues for entertainment! You will also find yourself with vast attractions opportunities: Sea World, Universal Orlando, Disney Theme Parks/ Lake Buena Vista, Kennedy Space Center, Gator Land, Busch Gardens, Disneys Wide World of Sports home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training and The Gator Nationals.

This conveniently located property is ideal space for Corporate housing,, Business People or even for a Vacation Home.

The stunning spacious condo is completely Furnished - Turn the key it has everything you need in a big style ready for you to move-in. Just Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!

LEASE TERMS
Monthly Rent -$2700 (includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have any available units?
1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have?
Some of 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. offer parking?
No, 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. has a pool.
Does 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
