1411 4368 S. Kirkman Rd.

A VERY RARE FIND ...



LUXUROUS FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR RENT



Very Sophisticated Luxury and large Condo, fully furnished. Professionally remodeled and interior decorated, this stunning

contemporary style apartment is adorned with European Porcelain tiles throughout the whole condo, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, LCD TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much much more.



In the very desirable Sunset Lake, 24 hours Guarded Gated and Waterfront community, contains a Resort gathering space with Resort-style Pool and Jacuzzi, State of The Art Fitness Center, Private Park with picnic, Pavilion and Barbeque Grills areas, Playground, Waterfalls and Shaded Gazebo area, Spectacular Lake Deck-Pier to Turkey with beautiful Sunsets, Boardwalk Boat ramp Access.



**GAZEBO AND DOCK OVERLOOK TURKEY LAKE WITH BREATHTAKING SUNSETS**



This is a great Resort-Style condominium in a great location, excelent school district, close to everything, Best and upscale Shoppings Malls, close to Dr.Phillips Area, including the best Restaurants in Orlando and a host of other avenues for entertainment! You will also find yourself with vast attractions opportunities: Sea World, Universal Orlando, Disney Theme Parks/ Lake Buena Vista, Kennedy Space Center, Gator Land, Busch Gardens, Disneys Wide World of Sports home of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training and The Gator Nationals.



This conveniently located property is ideal space for Corporate housing,, Business People or even for a Vacation Home.



The stunning spacious condo is completely Furnished - Turn the key it has everything you need in a big style ready for you to move-in. Just Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!



LEASE TERMS

Monthly Rent -$2700 (includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control) Everything in one Bill!