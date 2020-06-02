All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1410 Lake Highland Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1410 Lake Highland Dr.
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1410 Lake Highland Dr.

1410 Lake Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1410 Lake Highland Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Orlando for RENT! - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex 750 sq. ft.
1 car carport
recently remodeled
all new paint
updated kitchen and bathroom
stove, fridge, microwave
all new tile flooring
ceiling fans and blinds
laundry room with washer dryer hook ups.
privacy fenced in back yard
water is included
this home is located near Mills Ave. and 50, near Shops, Museums,Restaurants and downtown and night life.

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
$300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
Contact us for a open house date and time

(RLNE5306948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Lake Highland Dr. have any available units?
1410 Lake Highland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Lake Highland Dr. have?
Some of 1410 Lake Highland Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Lake Highland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Lake Highland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Lake Highland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Lake Highland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Lake Highland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Lake Highland Dr. offers parking.
Does 1410 Lake Highland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Lake Highland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Lake Highland Dr. have a pool?
No, 1410 Lake Highland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Lake Highland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1410 Lake Highland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Lake Highland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Lake Highland Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach