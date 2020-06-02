1410 Lake Highland Dr.

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Orlando for RENT! - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex 750 sq. ft.
1 car carport
recently remodeled
all new paint
updated kitchen and bathroom
stove, fridge, microwave
all new tile flooring
ceiling fans and blinds
laundry room with washer dryer hook ups.
privacy fenced in back yard
water is included
this home is located near Mills Ave. and 50, near Shops, Museums,Restaurants and downtown and night life.
Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
$300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
Contact us for a open house date and time
