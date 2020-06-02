1410 Lake Highland Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Orlando for RENT! - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex 750 sq. ft.

1 car carport

recently remodeled

all new paint

updated kitchen and bathroom

stove, fridge, microwave

all new tile flooring

ceiling fans and blinds

laundry room with washer dryer hook ups.

privacy fenced in back yard

water is included

this home is located near Mills Ave. and 50, near Shops, Museums,Restaurants and downtown and night life.



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).

$300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

Contact us for a open house date and time



(RLNE5306948)