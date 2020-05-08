1407 E Muriel St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Beautiful Downtown 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town House for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Southern Pines located in the heart of the Milk District! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious living/dining area great for entertaining, features amazing hardwood flooring. WOW! The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. Lovely French doors open to a beautiful fire pit in fenced in back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Conveniently located to I-4, restaurants, shopping and more. Zoned for Blankner Elementary School, Blankner Middle School and Boone High School. Pets negotiable per owners approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.



