Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1407 E Muriel St

1407 Muriel Street · (407) 258-1332 ext. 522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1407 Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 E Muriel St · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful Downtown 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town House for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Southern Pines located in the heart of the Milk District! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Spacious living/dining area great for entertaining, features amazing hardwood flooring. WOW! The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, STUNNING granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. In addition it was constructed with all high end finishes, as well as crown molding. Lovely French doors open to a beautiful fire pit in fenced in back yard. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and showcase hardwood flooring. Conveniently located to I-4, restaurants, shopping and more. Zoned for Blankner Elementary School, Blankner Middle School and Boone High School. Pets negotiable per owners approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing.

(RLNE5822556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 E Muriel St have any available units?
1407 E Muriel St has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 E Muriel St have?
Some of 1407 E Muriel St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 E Muriel St currently offering any rent specials?
1407 E Muriel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 E Muriel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 E Muriel St is pet friendly.
Does 1407 E Muriel St offer parking?
Yes, 1407 E Muriel St does offer parking.
Does 1407 E Muriel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 E Muriel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 E Muriel St have a pool?
No, 1407 E Muriel St does not have a pool.
Does 1407 E Muriel St have accessible units?
No, 1407 E Muriel St does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 E Muriel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 E Muriel St does not have units with dishwashers.
