Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:55 PM

1401 Silverstone Ave

1401 Silverstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Silverstone Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Dover Shores West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3/2 Downtown Pool Home - Property Id: 79118

This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home has just been renovated and is now available to rent. The home features an amazing backyard paradise with large covered patio, koi pond and huge pool. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances with built in Microwave. Included in the rent is lawn and pool service, so there is nothing to do when you get home but relax and enjoy. The home is close to everything, only minutes to downtown Orlando, I4, 408, 528 and OIA. You can get anywhere in short order. Call today for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79118
Property Id 79118

(RLNE5597277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Silverstone Ave have any available units?
1401 Silverstone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Silverstone Ave have?
Some of 1401 Silverstone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Silverstone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Silverstone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Silverstone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Silverstone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Silverstone Ave offer parking?
No, 1401 Silverstone Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Silverstone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Silverstone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Silverstone Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Silverstone Ave has a pool.
Does 1401 Silverstone Ave have accessible units?
No, 1401 Silverstone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Silverstone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Silverstone Ave has units with dishwashers.
