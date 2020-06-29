1401 Silverstone Ave

Amenities
3/2 Downtown Pool Home - Property Id: 79118
This 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home has just been renovated and is now available to rent. The home features an amazing backyard paradise with large covered patio, koi pond and huge pool. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances with built in Microwave. Included in the rent is lawn and pool service, so there is nothing to do when you get home but relax and enjoy. The home is close to everything, only minutes to downtown Orlando, I4, 408, 528 and OIA. You can get anywhere in short order. Call today for a showing.
