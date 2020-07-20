All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 140 Page Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
140 Page Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 6:06 PM

140 Page Street

140 Page Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

140 Page Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lots of potential with this started rehab project in the So Do downtown district. Perfect for someone wanting to finish a home to their taste. Great schools, close to major highways, walking distance to stores, and public transportation. All the major work has been done. New roof, a.c., plumbing, gas available, electrical, windows, insulation in the walls, drywall, and a beautiful front porch added on. It has a massive yard , with locking storage in the back. The potential is endless!!

Listing Courtesy Of HOMEBAY BROKER SE. INC.

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Page Street have any available units?
140 Page Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 140 Page Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 Page Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Page Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Page Street is pet friendly.
Does 140 Page Street offer parking?
No, 140 Page Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 Page Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Page Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Page Street have a pool?
No, 140 Page Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 Page Street have accessible units?
No, 140 Page Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Page Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Page Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Page Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Page Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach