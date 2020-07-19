14 W Spruce St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautifully updated duplex in the heart of quiet and charming College Park. Amenities include: newer designer cabinets in kitchen; granite counter tops; newer appliances; updated kitchen and finishes in bathroom; over-sized inside laundry closet; new lights, new paint, new carpet; fresh designer looks. Lawn service included. One car carport with wrought iron accents. Dining room includes sliding glass door that open to back porch and private back yard.

Available March 1.



Minutes to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, and College Park's many charming shops and restaurants.

Close to all major highways. Walk to Florida Hospital, area parks and more.

Local, polite and professional management with local owners.



Similar units available in College Park with examples of finishes can be seen on website: www.rentinorangecounty.com