All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13945 ELIOT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13945 ELIOT AVENUE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:51 PM

13945 ELIOT AVENUE

13945 Eliot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13945 Eliot Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful home in sought after Laureate Park in Lake Nona. Vary close to the airport, Hwy 408 & the Beach line! This property boasts an elegant kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, and includes a full size washer and dryer. In addition, the home has 2 covered patios and is an excellent floor-plan for entertaining. Amenities include a residents-only Laureate Park Aquatic Center that is an amazing place to enjoy our Florida weather! Finally the rent includes high speed internet, cable and lawn care. Photos were taken prior to current tenants occupancy. Home occupied until the end of May. Available to start your tenancy June 1. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13945 ELIOT AVENUE have any available units?
13945 ELIOT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13945 ELIOT AVENUE have?
Some of 13945 ELIOT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13945 ELIOT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13945 ELIOT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13945 ELIOT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13945 ELIOT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13945 ELIOT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13945 ELIOT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13945 ELIOT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13945 ELIOT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13945 ELIOT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13945 ELIOT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13945 ELIOT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13945 ELIOT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13945 ELIOT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13945 ELIOT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach