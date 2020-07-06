13945 ELIOT AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful home in sought after Laureate Park in Lake Nona. Vary close to the airport, Hwy 408 & the Beach line! This property boasts an elegant kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, and includes a full size washer and dryer. In addition, the home has 2 covered patios and is an excellent floor-plan for entertaining. Amenities include a residents-only Laureate Park Aquatic Center that is an amazing place to enjoy our Florida weather! Finally the rent includes high speed internet, cable and lawn care. Photos were taken prior to current tenants occupancy. Home occupied until the end of May. Available to start your tenancy June 1. Welcome Home!