13844 Granger Ave 32827

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly cable included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Immaculate move-in ready 3 bed 3 bath home in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona! - This posting is for a beautiful move-in ready home in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona, in the heart of Medical City!



This home has been meticulously cared for by its owners and boasts:



Two stories

Two Car Garage

Granite counter tops

Stainless steel appliances

Gorgeous wood floors throughout living areas

A+ School system

Basic Cable included

Lawn Service Included

Fastest internet in the nation is also included!



Laureate Park is setting the standard for the next generation of Planned Development. Community boasts: 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. an Aquatic Center with two separate pools, a fitness center and a restaurant/market (Canvas), all within a short walk from your home.



$60 - Application fee per adult

12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit (minimum score of 600 to be considered),

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup

Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE3767230)