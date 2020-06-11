13844 Granger Ave 32827

Amenities
Immaculate move-in ready 3 bed 3 bath home in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona! - This posting is for a beautiful move-in ready home in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona, in the heart of Medical City!
This home has been meticulously cared for by its owners and boasts:
Two stories
Two Car Garage
Granite counter tops
Stainless steel appliances
Gorgeous wood floors throughout living areas
A+ School system
Basic Cable included
Lawn Service Included
Fastest internet in the nation is also included!
Laureate Park is setting the standard for the next generation of Planned Development. Community boasts: 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. an Aquatic Center with two separate pools, a fitness center and a restaurant/market (Canvas), all within a short walk from your home.
$60 - Application fee per adult
12 - Month Minimum Lease
Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.
Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit (minimum score of 600 to be considered),
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes
Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.
We will not accept W2s as proof of income.
Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup
