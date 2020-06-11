All apartments in Orlando
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

13844 Granger Ave 32827

13844 Granger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13844 Granger Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Immaculate move-in ready 3 bed 3 bath home in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona! - This posting is for a beautiful move-in ready home in Laureate Park @ Lake Nona, in the heart of Medical City!

This home has been meticulously cared for by its owners and boasts:

Two stories
Two Car Garage
Granite counter tops
Stainless steel appliances
Gorgeous wood floors throughout living areas
A+ School system
Basic Cable included
Lawn Service Included
Fastest internet in the nation is also included!

Laureate Park is setting the standard for the next generation of Planned Development. Community boasts: 44 miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. an Aquatic Center with two separate pools, a fitness center and a restaurant/market (Canvas), all within a short walk from your home.

$60 - Application fee per adult
12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit (minimum score of 600 to be considered),
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE3767230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13844 Granger Ave 32827 have any available units?
13844 Granger Ave 32827 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13844 Granger Ave 32827 have?
Some of 13844 Granger Ave 32827's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13844 Granger Ave 32827 currently offering any rent specials?
13844 Granger Ave 32827 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13844 Granger Ave 32827 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13844 Granger Ave 32827 is pet friendly.
Does 13844 Granger Ave 32827 offer parking?
Yes, 13844 Granger Ave 32827 offers parking.
Does 13844 Granger Ave 32827 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13844 Granger Ave 32827 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13844 Granger Ave 32827 have a pool?
Yes, 13844 Granger Ave 32827 has a pool.
Does 13844 Granger Ave 32827 have accessible units?
No, 13844 Granger Ave 32827 does not have accessible units.
Does 13844 Granger Ave 32827 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13844 Granger Ave 32827 does not have units with dishwashers.
