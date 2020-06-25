All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13835 GRANGER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13835 GRANGER AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM

13835 GRANGER AVENUE

13835 Granger Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13835 Granger Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
playground
garage
STUNNING Modern & Open Floor Plan, Great Indoor & Outdoor Living space, perfect for entertaining. Featuring Hardwood Style Tile on the First Floor and Second Floor, a 2 Car Garage, 2 Outdoor Lanai’s, & a 2nd Story Balcony. The Kitchen Features a Large Spacious Island w/ Granite Countertops and 42" Cabinets Complemented by a Tile Backsplash. On the first floor you will also find a Cozy Dining Room, Study, & Family Room. The Indoor Outdoor Living in this Home is one of a kind. With French Doors from your Study and Retractable Sliders from your Dining Room, Step out to your Covered Lanai for a Cup of Coffee, an Outdoor Dinner, while enjoying the Florida weather. Upstairs and you will find 4 bedrooms. The Master Bath is tranquil with Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Dual Sinks, Beautiful 12 x 24 Tile & a Lovely Listello Accent.Steps from the Gorgeous Laureate Park Square Lake, Community Garden, & Playgrounds! Only minutes from Canvas Restaurant, LP Fit & the Aquatic Center you won't want to miss this great TENANTS WITH NO AGENT PLEASE CALL PATRICIA AT 561.479.6426 to schedule showing. APPT ONLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13835 GRANGER AVENUE have any available units?
13835 GRANGER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13835 GRANGER AVENUE have?
Some of 13835 GRANGER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13835 GRANGER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13835 GRANGER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13835 GRANGER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13835 GRANGER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13835 GRANGER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13835 GRANGER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13835 GRANGER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13835 GRANGER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13835 GRANGER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13835 GRANGER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13835 GRANGER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13835 GRANGER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13835 GRANGER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13835 GRANGER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach