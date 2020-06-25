13835 GRANGER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking playground garage

STUNNING Modern & Open Floor Plan, Great Indoor & Outdoor Living space, perfect for entertaining. Featuring Hardwood Style Tile on the First Floor and Second Floor, a 2 Car Garage, 2 Outdoor Lanai’s, & a 2nd Story Balcony. The Kitchen Features a Large Spacious Island w/ Granite Countertops and 42" Cabinets Complemented by a Tile Backsplash. On the first floor you will also find a Cozy Dining Room, Study, & Family Room. The Indoor Outdoor Living in this Home is one of a kind. With French Doors from your Study and Retractable Sliders from your Dining Room, Step out to your Covered Lanai for a Cup of Coffee, an Outdoor Dinner, while enjoying the Florida weather. Upstairs and you will find 4 bedrooms. The Master Bath is tranquil with Shaker Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Dual Sinks, Beautiful 12 x 24 Tile & a Lovely Listello Accent.Steps from the Gorgeous Laureate Park Square Lake, Community Garden, & Playgrounds! Only minutes from Canvas Restaurant, LP Fit & the Aquatic Center you won't want to miss this great TENANTS WITH NO AGENT PLEASE CALL PATRICIA AT 561.479.6426 to schedule showing. APPT ONLY!