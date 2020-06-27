13818 ELIOT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single family home in highly sought after Lake Nona. Resort style subdivision offering great views and access to terrific schools. Magnificent kitchen with oversized cabinets and granite counter tops. Spacious living area with large bedrooms will satisfy even the most the most demanding of tenants. Entertainment, shopping and restaurants are all within easy reach as is access to the Orlando International Airport and Florida's highway network. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.