Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE

13809 Benavente Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13809 Benavente Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Laureate Park townhome. Two bedroom two bath, tiled kitchen with granite tops, island, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens to living/dining area and access to balcony Bedrooms are carpeted, master suite has garden tub, shower and large walk in closet. Washer/dryer in hallway, two car garage which enters the bonus/hobby room. Private courtyard and on street parking. HOA, $200 is one time fee and provides access to the community pool, fitness center, cable and internet. Convenient location to Nemours, VA hospital and UCF Medical School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE have any available units?
13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE have?
Some of 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
