13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE

Amenities
Laureate Park townhome. Two bedroom two bath, tiled kitchen with granite tops, island, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens to living/dining area and access to balcony Bedrooms are carpeted, master suite has garden tub, shower and large walk in closet. Washer/dryer in hallway, two car garage which enters the bonus/hobby room. Private courtyard and on street parking. HOA, $200 is one time fee and provides access to the community pool, fitness center, cable and internet. Convenient location to Nemours, VA hospital and UCF Medical School.