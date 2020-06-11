13809 BENAVENTE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage internet access

Laureate Park townhome. Two bedroom two bath, tiled kitchen with granite tops, island, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances opens to living/dining area and access to balcony Bedrooms are carpeted, master suite has garden tub, shower and large walk in closet. Washer/dryer in hallway, two car garage which enters the bonus/hobby room. Private courtyard and on street parking. HOA, $200 is one time fee and provides access to the community pool, fitness center, cable and internet. Convenient location to Nemours, VA hospital and UCF Medical School.