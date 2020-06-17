All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13421 Granger Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13421 Granger Ave.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

13421 Granger Ave.

13421 Granger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13421 Granger Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
internet access
2/2 Townhome for rent in Laureate Park - Lake Nona! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

- Upgraded kitchen, that has an extended island that flows directly into the living room.

- Large private courtyard and large balcony.

- The downstairs has a flex space that can be converted into a small office, hobby room or anything you desire

- The rent includes basic cable, high speed internet 1 gbps. access to the fitness center and the Aquatic Center.

Call us today to schedule you private tour of this great property!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE3855811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13421 Granger Ave. have any available units?
13421 Granger Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13421 Granger Ave. have?
Some of 13421 Granger Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13421 Granger Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13421 Granger Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13421 Granger Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13421 Granger Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 13421 Granger Ave. offer parking?
No, 13421 Granger Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 13421 Granger Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13421 Granger Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13421 Granger Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 13421 Granger Ave. has a pool.
Does 13421 Granger Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13421 Granger Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13421 Granger Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13421 Granger Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Pine Harbour
10600 Bloomfield Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach