All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 13318 BEEBE ALLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13318 BEEBE ALLEY
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

13318 BEEBE ALLEY

13318 Beebe Alley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13318 Beebe Alley, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
internet access
Nice new 4 bedroom house is available for renting in the heart of Medical City .located in desirable Laureate Park Lake Nona!!! Free internet and Cable TV and gym are included. This inviting 4 bedroom, 3 Full bathroom home sits on a well-manicured lot with rear-entry garage. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The master suite boasts french doors that lead out to the back porch, as well as a master bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in shower. The open kitchen's oversized island is perfect for preparing a meal while socializing with guests in the attached family room and dining room. Laureate Park offers its residents an active lifestyle with its aquatic center, fitness center, numerous pocket parks and playgrounds, and serene walking and biking trails. Located just walking distance from Lake Nona Medical City, restaurants and shops, and with easy access to major highways, minutes away from the Orlando International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13318 BEEBE ALLEY have any available units?
13318 BEEBE ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13318 BEEBE ALLEY have?
Some of 13318 BEEBE ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13318 BEEBE ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
13318 BEEBE ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13318 BEEBE ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 13318 BEEBE ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13318 BEEBE ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 13318 BEEBE ALLEY offers parking.
Does 13318 BEEBE ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13318 BEEBE ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13318 BEEBE ALLEY have a pool?
No, 13318 BEEBE ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 13318 BEEBE ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 13318 BEEBE ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 13318 BEEBE ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13318 BEEBE ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach