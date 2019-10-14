All apartments in Orlando
133 East Concord Street
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:15 PM

133 East Concord Street

133 E Concord Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 E Concord Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful and BRAND NEW 3Beds/3Baths available immediately. This luxurious house offers modern living at its finest. Featuring high ceilings, designer finishes, hardwood floors, stainless appliances. This Eola Heights gem is tailor made to provide a unique luxury living experience while creating an authentic sense of "home." Spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. The interior features a large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, high end kohler faucet and cast iron kohler farm sink, italian custom cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite has custom his and hers closets. Spa like master bath is equipped with blue tooth sound, double sinks, marble, huge shower and claw foot jetted soaking tub. Master bedroom has a private entrance. The other two generously sized bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms with full height tiled showers and brand new custom vanities. House is outfitted with a brand new carrier AC unit as well as LED recessed lights. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Be the first to live in this brand new designed house, which was built to impress, combining comfort and design within walking distance to the best shops and restaurant Downtown Orlando has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 East Concord Street have any available units?
133 East Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 East Concord Street have?
Some of 133 East Concord Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 East Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 East Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 East Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 East Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 133 East Concord Street offer parking?
No, 133 East Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 East Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 East Concord Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 East Concord Street have a pool?
No, 133 East Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 East Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 133 East Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 East Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 East Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
