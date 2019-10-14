133 East Concord Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Absolutely beautiful and BRAND NEW 3Beds/3Baths available immediately. This luxurious house offers modern living at its finest. Featuring high ceilings, designer finishes, hardwood floors, stainless appliances. This Eola Heights gem is tailor made to provide a unique luxury living experience while creating an authentic sense of "home." Spacious open floor plan great for entertaining. The interior features a large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, high end kohler faucet and cast iron kohler farm sink, italian custom cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite has custom his and hers closets. Spa like master bath is equipped with blue tooth sound, double sinks, marble, huge shower and claw foot jetted soaking tub. Master bedroom has a private entrance. The other two generously sized bedrooms feature en suite bathrooms with full height tiled showers and brand new custom vanities. House is outfitted with a brand new carrier AC unit as well as LED recessed lights. Laundry room with washer/dryer. Be the first to live in this brand new designed house, which was built to impress, combining comfort and design within walking distance to the best shops and restaurant Downtown Orlando has to offer.