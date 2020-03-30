13288 KOCHER WAY.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

This BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN gorgeous home is perfection!!! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 baths it is Located on a CORNER homesite on a wonderful street with fantastic views of the lake and multiple parks. The master and a secondary bedroom are both located on the FIRST floor. This OPEN floor plan features Modern laminate floors, hardwood stairs, light and bright cabinets and Quartz countertops in the kitchen as well throughout the home. This is Laureate Park living at it's finest. Only a few block from the Aquatic Center, Canvas Restaurant, LP Fit, playgrounds and the major roadways in and out of the neighborhood without the business!!!