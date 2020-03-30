All apartments in Orlando
13288 KOCHER WAY.
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

13288 KOCHER WAY

13288 Kocher Way · No Longer Available
Location

13288 Kocher Way, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN gorgeous home is perfection!!! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 baths it is Located on a CORNER homesite on a wonderful street with fantastic views of the lake and multiple parks. The master and a secondary bedroom are both located on the FIRST floor. This OPEN floor plan features Modern laminate floors, hardwood stairs, light and bright cabinets and Quartz countertops in the kitchen as well throughout the home. This is Laureate Park living at it's finest. Only a few block from the Aquatic Center, Canvas Restaurant, LP Fit, playgrounds and the major roadways in and out of the neighborhood without the business!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13288 KOCHER WAY have any available units?
13288 KOCHER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13288 KOCHER WAY have?
Some of 13288 KOCHER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13288 KOCHER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13288 KOCHER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13288 KOCHER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13288 KOCHER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13288 KOCHER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13288 KOCHER WAY offers parking.
Does 13288 KOCHER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13288 KOCHER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13288 KOCHER WAY have a pool?
No, 13288 KOCHER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13288 KOCHER WAY have accessible units?
No, 13288 KOCHER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13288 KOCHER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13288 KOCHER WAY has units with dishwashers.

