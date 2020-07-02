13204 LOWER HARDEN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available now! Rent includes Complete Lawn Care, Cable and High Speed internet plus access to common area amenities! One of a kind, fairly new, highly upgraded and tastefully finished Laureate Park Home. From the moment you walk through the front doors you will be captivated by the soaring ceilings and natural light with oversized picture windows overlooking the charming front porch. This spacious floor plan features over 5400 sf, 5 bedrooms 5.5 baths, with kitchen and family room combo for plenty of room to entertain and gather. A guest apartment above 3 car garage, a great income producing potential. You will find custom details everywhere you look, including ceilings adorned with wood beams, plantation shutters, custom cabinetry and tile work and built-in's. The kitchen features large double island, stainless steel appliances, natural gas cooktop, abundant cabinet space, and eat-in nook, creating the perfect open concept environment. The expansive covered outdoor space have remote control retractable screen and a fully equipped summer kitchen - perfect for family time or entertaining! The downstairs master suite has access to the back yard. Upstairs master suite offers a sitting room and spacious master bath. You will also find bonus room/loft space and 2 full suites. Laundry room on each floors! Laureate Park is Lake Nona's premier community located within the master planned Medical City, and close proximity to A rated schools, hospitals, Orlando International Airport and highways!